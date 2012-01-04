The Fat Fighters Episode One on 4oD - Ep1

A new C4 series. A Documentary exploring the work of Matt Miller, Dan Corbett, Tamaya Adams and Dahlia Mikneviciute, four personal trainers based at one of London's most distinctive gyms. In the first episode, Californian instructor Matt puts a father-of-two with dwarfism through his paces, while his colleagues hold auditions for new fitness classes. You can find out more and watch episode one by clicking HERE
