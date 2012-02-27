Watch Martin Clunes - Islands of Britain

Martin Clunes will, in time, be proclaimed as one of the greatest documentary presenters. His series about dogs was a masterpiece, but his new series about the Islands of Britain is a joy to behold. I seriously feel very moved by his description of life in all its forms whether they be dog or remote Islander. Martin just seems to get the situation - he feels the mood - the underlying truth of how we react at an emotional level. The first episode set in the Islands of Scotland makes me want to move there and live the good life.
You can watch episodes one and two of the Islands of Britain by clicking HERE
